Ariana Zimmerman: Reopening mine is backward thinking

I’d like to voice my displeasure with the possible reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine. Please do not sell out our community and quality of life for some ill-defined jobs that could very well be the lowest-paying jobs.

There is no lack of jobs here as every business I go into has a “Help Wanted” sign in the window. As for those vague high-paying jobs — are there loads of people in this community with geology and engineering degrees, office and accounting folks who are lacking for work?

These will be the high-paying jobs. Instead of courting disaster — regardless of whatever the environmental impact report shows currently — how about this for an idea: Let’s develop our high-speed internet here.

So many people are working from home now. Let’s lure those high-paying jobs here that way and show them the beautiful community we have here. That seems a lot better than the risk of harming our quality of life and damaging our neighbors who have to live around the mine.

Let’s have forward-thinking for our future and not backwards, relying on a mine in the middle of a peaceful community and selling our community’s soul for the promise of jobs.





Ariana Zimmerman

Grass Valley