Ardis Tobin: Late cancellation of surgery not OK
December 18, 2018
For three months I have been scheduled for elective surgery at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Dec. 6. Today, my surgeon phoned to tell me that the hospital has cancelled my surgery, six days before it was to occur.
The reason they gave my surgeon was that they are "re-evaluating" their charges for operating room use for elective surgery. They gave him no indication what the new charges would be — they just canceled my long planned surgery, inconveniencing the surgeon, the daughter traveling to care for me, and of course, me.
I have received good care and consideration at our hospital for many years. Dignity Health, the doctors and patients of this community deserve better than this shoddy treatment from you.
Ardis. J. Tobin
Nevada City
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County authorities find explosive device in Glenbrook Basin; businesses evacuated, no one hurt
- Nevada County assault victim remains in hospital
- Plea deal on table for Nevada County correctional officer
- Nevada County judge rules against release for terminally ill inmate
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Smell of death at Colfax Avenue home
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.