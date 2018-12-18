Ardis Tobin: Late cancellation of surgery not OK

For three months I have been scheduled for elective surgery at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Dec. 6. Today, my surgeon phoned to tell me that the hospital has cancelled my surgery, six days before it was to occur.

The reason they gave my surgeon was that they are "re-evaluating" their charges for operating room use for elective surgery. They gave him no indication what the new charges would be — they just canceled my long planned surgery, inconveniencing the surgeon, the daughter traveling to care for me, and of course, me.

I have received good care and consideration at our hospital for many years. Dignity Health, the doctors and patients of this community deserve better than this shoddy treatment from you.

Ardis. J. Tobin

Nevada City