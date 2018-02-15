 Ardis Tobin: Abrupt closure lacked communication | TheUnion.com

Ardis Tobin: Abrupt closure lacked communication

No, Dr. J. John Boeye, owner of Sierra Doctors Medical Group, you did not notify patients that the practice was closing. We arrived at the office to find a terse note on the door. I know many women (20 or so) who were her patients and were not notified. None of us knew for sure what was really happening until the article in The Union.

I have been a patient of Dr. Linda Foshagen for nearly 20 years. She was an excellent physician who cared about her patients. She would not abandon her patients in such a manner unless she had no choice. Now we are all scrambling to find a new primary care doctor in a community where few are accepting new patients — and to retrieve our medical records.

Ardis J. Tobin

Nevada City