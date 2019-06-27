Another opportunity lost

Why is PG&E not putting the power lines underground instead of cutting back trees and other vegetation? That would be a far safer and more permanent solution to the fire danger. And in another nearby area — with the NID ditch already open, why not use that to install underground power lines too?

Sure it costs more initially to put the power lines underground but considering the long-term maintenance costs and liability it seems a better means of reducing the fire threats we face. Cutting off the power when people need it most is certainly far from stellar service. We need to think ahead and create a fire safe environment instead of spending time and resources on temporary “solutions.”

Carl McAbee

North San Juan