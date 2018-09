Tom and Linda (Bennallack) Cox of Grass Valley were married 50 years ago today. The were married on Sept. 28, 1968 in Reno, Nev. A wedding reception at the Elks Lodge in Grass Valley followed the ceremony. The couple met in the seventh grade at Hennessy School in Grass Valley. They have three children, Nancy Baggett, Natalie Baughman and Tommy Cox, and eight grandchildren.