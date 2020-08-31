Annette A. Aurrecoechea: A kind gesture

Kudos to Tripps Auto Body on Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. I took my car in to be repaired and since I’m undergoing some medical issues of import I couldn’t take it in myself for repair.

They just called me to advise I could pick up my vehicle. When I asked how much they simply said, “No charge,” adding that I have enough “stuff” going on to not have to worry about the car.

They went above and beyond for me — an ill, senior citizen. Thank you.

Annette A. Aurrecoechea

Nevada County