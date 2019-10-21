Anne Marie Green: SPD, you have a wonderful employee
Today I received exceptional customer service from the postal clerk at SPD-McKnight Way.
Jason, the subject of this note, looked at my package and said, “If you have a minute, fill out this new address label.” I did. He then put my package into another larger envelope for flat rates, affixed my newly filled-out label, and told me the mailing purchase amount.
It was $5 less than I would have paid without his keen eye.
Such graciousness! SPD, you have a wonderful employee.
Anne Marie Green
Nevada City
