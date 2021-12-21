Anne Goldsmith: Wrong to omit history that may be uncomfortable
In her recent column, Terry McLaughlin seems to think that our children should grow up in a vacuum. One in which the history of the United States is cleansed of all that might be uncomfortable or what might cause teachers and parents to finally admit that, “yes, our government and the people who should have known better used their power to keep minorities in the back of the bus (or on the other side of the tracks, not in our neighborhood, and perhaps the very worst: just find them guilty because it’s easier than doing what is right).”
History is just what happened yesterday. Until we change how we teach the past and view the present, we will never change our future. Our high school students are neither naive nor stupid. To think so is to deny them their very ability to think and be adults.
Anne Goldsmith
Grass Valley
