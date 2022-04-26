Ann Westling: Kudos for photo month, coverage
On behalf of the Nevada County Camera Club, we would like to thank The Union for the outstanding support you provided for two photo exhibits and several walks during Photography Month.
Since this was the first year Photography Month has been celebrated in Nevada County, this publicity helped increase the attendance at these events and created a greater sense of community engagement. Thank you specifically to Hollie Grimaldi Flores for her extensive article in The Prospector and to Scott Conley, display leader in your advertising department.
And in the spirit of celebrating Photography Month, we would like to commend Elias Funez, multimedia reporter with The Union, for his outstanding photographic coverage of so many community events. He not only captures high quality images for these daily events but does so following the strict restrictions for photojournalists. We would also like to compliment Anita Kasparian for her beautiful photos of the natural environment, so appreciated in Nevada County.
In summary, thank you again for your coverage of Photography Month and to the outstanding work of your reporters and photographers.
Rachel Rosenthal, Kathy Triolo, Ellen Davis, and Ann Westling
Photography Month Committee of the Nevada County Camera Club
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Dick Tracy: Remember the Yellow Pages?
I miss telephone books. Especially the Yellow Pages full of advertisements under several categories. When I was a youngster living in Reno, we didn’t have a phone for some time. Dad was a fry cook…