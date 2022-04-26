Ann Westling: Kudos for photo month, coverage

On behalf of the Nevada County Camera Club, we would like to thank The Union for the outstanding support you provided for two photo exhibits and several walks during Photography Month.

Since this was the first year Photography Month has been celebrated in Nevada County, this publicity helped increase the attendance at these events and created a greater sense of community engagement. Thank you specifically to Hollie Grimaldi Flores for her extensive article in The Prospector and to Scott Conley, display leader in your advertising department.

And in the spirit of celebrating Photography Month, we would like to commend Elias Funez, multimedia reporter with The Union, for his outstanding photographic coverage of so many community events. He not only captures high quality images for these daily events but does so following the strict restrictions for photojournalists. We would also like to compliment Anita Kasparian for her beautiful photos of the natural environment, so appreciated in Nevada County.

In summary, thank you again for your coverage of Photography Month and to the outstanding work of your reporters and photographers.

Rachel Rosenthal, Kathy Triolo, Ellen Davis, and Ann Westling

Photography Month Committee of the Nevada County Camera Club