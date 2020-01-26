Ann Hendricks: Donation Day Parade a success

It was a perfect day for the annual Donation Day Parade, not a droopy reindeer antler or soggy elf hat in sight.

In a tradition going back 136 years, hundreds of school children marched carrying their cans of food as onlookers lined the streets.

The Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society would like to thank Grass Valley Charter School for hosting the event as well as the Grass Valley Police Department and their volunteers, Grass Valley Fire Department and the retired firefighters, Nevada County Probation Department, the California Highway Patrol, The Union newspaper, Nevada Union FFA, Lyman Gilmore band and our partner in food access, Interfaith Food Ministries.

Of course, many thanks go to the individual donors, volunteers, parents, teachers and children without whom there would be no parade. We’re looking forward to the 137-annual parade in December 2020 and hope for good weather and even more community participation.

Ann Hendricks, president

Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society