Ann Elliott: Don’t pet my kitty

“When you’re a star, they’ll let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p***y. Whatever you want,” Donald Trump says talking to Billy Bush on YouTube.

Not to pussyfoot around or beat around the bush, but instead of the offensive p-word, let’s use “kitty.”

Husbands, would you invite home a star who feels that he can pet your wife’s kitty? Mothers, would you want a man who is attracted to his daughter, to meet your daughter? It might be a catastrophe.

I don’t mean to be catty, but don’t let him into your home unless he is masked. He might expose your kitty to COVID-19.

Trump and Giuliani admit he paid Stormy Daniels $130,000. He had lots of money in the kitty. Stormy’s kitty must be awfully cute.

The melancholic Melania, who publicly slapped her husband’s hand away, probably won’t let him come near her kitty. I understand that she lives kitty-cornered from him these days. She must feel like a cat on a hot tin roof. This is the most important election of our lifetime. Does Donald Trump deserve your vote? Hiss.

Ann Elliott

Nevada City