Ann Elliot: Corporations are taking over public lands

Hooray for President Trump for downsizing 85 percent of Utah's National Monuments, Bears Ears and Grand Staircase!

It's about time people woke up to the economic opportunities available when public lands are available for commerce.

Let's not stop there, for gosh sake. Let's go to Yellowstone! What would be more appropriate than a Trump hotel/casino in front of Old Faithful? Customers could bet on whether the geyser was on time. Even better, let's loosen hunting restrictions so we could gamble on how many moose, elk and wolves had been killed that day.

Imagine you're in Yosemite sitting on the patio of a Trump hotel atop of El Capitan drinking martinis and enjoying the view. Most important of all would be what the president could do for Mount Rushmore. He could dynamite the face of that fool Teddy Roosevelt (whom I'm ashamed to say was Republican and responsible for all these God forsaken national parks and monuments along with that idiot John Muir) and sculpt his own adorable face. After all, the rocks are the color of his magnificent hair.

Wake up, fellow Americans. Let's rejoice in the fact that our wonderful corporations are taking over our public land. Yea, progress.

Ann Elliot

Nevada City