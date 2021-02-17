Ann Driver: Facts matter
Regarding my “Other Voices” column of Jan. 20 titled, “I couldn’t see well enough,” the publisher added two notes to which I object.
First, I never said that our local elections office committed any fraud or miscounts, but that I could not see what was actually happening. That is a fact, and I suggest that facts matter.
How can citizens be satisfied by election results if they are not allowed to see the selections marked on the ballots? When that work is basically done out of sight, we have no assurance of an honest election.
Second, I question the publisher’s report that the processing was videotaped. A few days ago I drove up to the elections office in order to see about said videotapes and was told the election was not taped, but live streamed, and from cameras that did not provide any better views than I had had in person.
Now I question the accuracy of reports made by our newspaper. Elections matter and facts matter.
Ann Driver
Rough and Ready
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Mike Ireland: Taxing home generators
In regard to the Dec. 4 letter to the editor, “Tax Surprise,” by David Brose, I’d like to offer the following: