Ann Driver: Facts matter

Regarding my “Other Voices” column of Jan. 20 titled, “I couldn’t see well enough,” the publisher added two notes to which I object.

First, I never said that our local elections office committed any fraud or miscounts, but that I could not see what was actually happening. That is a fact, and I suggest that facts matter.

How can citizens be satisfied by election results if they are not allowed to see the selections marked on the ballots? When that work is basically done out of sight, we have no assurance of an honest election.

Second, I question the publisher’s report that the processing was videotaped. A few days ago I drove up to the elections office in order to see about said videotapes and was told the election was not taped, but live streamed, and from cameras that did not provide any better views than I had had in person.

Now I question the accuracy of reports made by our newspaper. Elections matter and facts matter.

Ann Driver

Rough and Ready