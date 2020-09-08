Anje’ Waters: Racist opinion pieces must stop
I have had it with the ugly racism published of op-ed contributor Joanne Rebane. Shame on her for spouting lies and hatred.
This is no place for such vitriol, most recently expressed in the Aug. 6 “Hit and Miss” editorial in which she stated that “Black Lives Matter is not an equal rights group, but a racist organization.” What?! That’s pure projection on her part. People can be liberal or conservative without spewing lies and hate.
The Union must remove Mrs. Rebane from the editorial board, because if not, then The Union will be enabling hate and racism.
Anje’ Waters
Grass Valley
