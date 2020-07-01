Anje’ Waters: Mask issue at hardware store
I recently went shopping at a local hardware store. I have shopped there for 35 years and have greatly appreciated their great customer service and friendliness.
I noticed that some customers did not have a mask on. There was no signage asking or requiring masks. Back at home I called and spoke to the manager and expressed my concern because I am older and also take care of a 93-year-old woman who has a heart condition. I said everyone, staff and customers, need to wear a mask and that the governor ordered this mandate.
He said he could require staff but not customers to wear a mask. I asked why not. He said the governor’s order isn’t law. I said, “So your interpretation of the mandate is more important than people’s lives?” He went on that it is not a requirement.
I told him I would not be shopping there anymore and will be telling others to do the same. He said, that’s “your choice.”
I will not be shopping there. I am asking others to speak out to store managers and tell them everyone must wear a mask. If they do not change their policy, tell them you will not be shopping there until they act responsibly and actually care about their customers’ lives.
Anje’ Waters
Grass Valley
