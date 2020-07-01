Anje’ Waters: Mask issue at hardware store

I recently went shopping at a local hardware store. I have shopped there for 35 years and have greatly appreciated their great customer service and friendliness.

I noticed that some customers did not have a mask on. There was no signage asking or requiring masks. Back at home I called and spoke to the manager and expressed my concern because I am older and also take care of a 93-year-old woman who has a heart condition. I said everyone, staff and customers, need to wear a mask and that the governor ordered this mandate.

He said he could require staff but not customers to wear a mask. I asked why not. He said the governor’s order isn’t law. I said, “So your interpretation of the mandate is more important than people’s lives?” He went on that it is not a requirement.

I told him I would not be shopping there anymore and will be telling others to do the same. He said, that’s “your choice.”

I will not be shopping there. I am asking others to speak out to store managers and tell them everyone must wear a mask. If they do not change their policy, tell them you will not be shopping there until they act responsibly and actually care about their customers’ lives.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Anje’ Waters

Grass Valley