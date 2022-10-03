Anita Daniels: A tough decision

I’ve known Patti Ingram-Spencer and Lisa Swarthout for many years. They’re both great women! They are both my friends! So, when I realized they were both running for the County District 3 Supervisor seat, I was befuddled! How could I decide between them!!

First, I looked at their experience. Similar. They’ve both been on the Grass Valley City Council for a number of years, and both been mayor of the city. They’ve both served on the Grass Valley Planning Commission. Patti also served on the Nevada County Planning Commission.

Then I looked at their “roots” in this county. Patti is a fourth-generation Nevada County native whose passion for her community has always been evident. Lisa moved here as a young woman. Patti and Lisa are both Rotarians in the Grass Valley club. Patti has been president of the club. Patti is a former Girl Scout and she and her family have a history of community service and protecting the quality of life here. Patti is also a board member of the Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation. She readily volunteers in both organizations. In the past, Patti served as a board member and president on the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce. Lisa served on the Grass Valley Downtown Association.

Both women have had successful careers, Patti as an escrow officer and Lisa as the owner of a retail clothing store, and both are well respected in their professions. They’re both pretty savvy. But, because of Patti’s required detail work in escrow, and exemplary traits required in that position, Patti may be a little more into the details. Necessary when making big decisions that affect all the citizenry of Nevada County. She analyses every issue, both sides, before forming an opinion.

Patti’s willingness to ask questions, listen, and seek answers, in addition to her roots in Nevada County, leads me to vote for her.

I encourage others to vote for her as well.

Anita Daniels

Grass Valley