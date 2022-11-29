Andy Parvin: Quick action saved a life

Last Wednesday morning I was working out in the exercise/weights room at the South Placer Gym. As I started my routine I made small talk with a middle aged man – something about getting in a good workout before tomorrows thanksgiving feast. Seconds later I watched him collapse on the floor. Another member and I knelt down to get closer and see what was wrong but he was unconscious. I ran to front desk and told them to call 911 a man is having a cardiac arrest in the weight room. Vince the club manager jumped on phone called 911. Dustin grabbed a defibrillator and we ran back to the victim. Dustin started CPR and used the defib. Other members were helping and the man was getting constant serious CPR and defib. The Medics arrived after about 10 min. maybe a little longer. Maybe it just seemed longer. They took over continuing CPR, hooked up an IV and eventually got him on a gurney and out to the ambulance. I heard the man was taken to Mercy Hospital and is still in critical but stable condition. This is a story of how quick action on the part of the staff at the club hopefully and pray fully saved a life. Vince and Dustin provided what was needed during those first critical 10 minutes. They saved his save at least to see another day. The staff and members at the gym, the firefighters and medics are a good representative of the folks who call Grass Valley home. I thought this might make a nice local Thanksgiving story. Celebrating Dustin, the front desk guy who really worked his rear-end off to save a life.

Andy Parvin

Grass Valley