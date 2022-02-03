Andrea Walters: Thanks for pickup of storm debris
A big thank you to the city of Grass Valley for offering free pickup of storm debris, and a big thank you to the employees of C&D Contractors hired by the city to do the work. The workers were so helpful, friendly, and thorough. C&D Contractors turned a big mess into a positive experience! Thank you again to all who made it possible.
Andrea Walters
Grass Valley
