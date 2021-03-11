Anabella Funk: Heading home, at last

Annabella Funk



I’m lying in my tiny room in London, staring at my freshly painted Magnolia walls. Suitcases and boxes line my floor. After three and a half months of lockdown in a flat in West London, with five housemates and all of the fork thievery that goes along with that, I’m finally coming home.

It’s not the first time I’ve packed all of my things into two suitcases and a box, and it certainly won’t be the last. In my 22 years, I have been so lucky to see so much of the world, from living in Vietnam and Mumbai to Milan and now London. As a documentary filmmaker, I tell the stories of wealth and gender disparity armed with my camera in my hand. This sounds all well and good, until the boxes once again line the floor, followed by another wave of good-byes to all of the people I care so much for in the place I have called home.

Many people have said I lack roots or “direction.” To that, I respond that a director who doesn’t have direction is probably not very good at their job. I might never be rooted in one place, but I certainly have roots. In my suitcase, along with the rolled socks and exploding shampoo bottles, is a series of letters that my dearest friend wrote to me when I first left home at 18. I also always carry a picture of Main Street in Nevada City and a Polaroid photograph of the Yuba River. If there is one thing that 2020 has taught me, it’s that Nevada City will always be home.

