Amy Young: Beware of this election bill

The California Legislature has passed SB 503, ballots and signature verification that reduces signature verification requirements on ballots. Obviously, this is the main way to ascertain whether the ballot is legitimate and to stop voter fraud.

Existing law requires an election official to verify the signature on the identification envelope by comparing it with the signature on specified voter registration records and outlines various methods of verification.

This bill would:

1. Apply a presumption that the signature on an identification envelope, signature verification statement, unsigned ballot statement, or provisional ballot envelope is the voter’s signature.

2. Specify that an exact signature is not required for an election official to deem the signature valid and allow similar characteristics to determine the validity of the signature.





3. Permit an elections official to reject a ballot only if the official determines beyond a reasonable doubt that a voter’s signature does not compare to a signature in the voter’s registration record.

This bill would delete verifying addresses on the vote-by-mail ballot return envelopes. In essence, this bill reduces the requirements to verify signatures on ballots.

Voters beware. This is only the governor’s signature away.

Amy Young

Penn Valley