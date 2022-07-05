Amy Martin: Many seniors miss out on state gas relief refund
California’s Legislators have chosen a gas relief refund method that is morally bordering on being criminally unfair. It is based on being on the taxpayer roles and senior citizens whose only income is Social Security are not taxpayers, since Social Security is not taxable.
However, we do drive, we do have registered vehicles, we do pay the astronomical gas prices, we do pay the astronomical California gas taxes, but we don’t qualify to receive the gas refund even though we paid state and federal taxes for decades.
This is egregiously unfair toward the most vulnerable citizens. We need the power of the press/media to be an advocate. Please make this an investigative and reporting issue for fairness for Nevada County senior citizens (and for all California seniors) who are being so unfairly treated and disenfranchised.
Amy Martin
Grass Valley
Ron Spooner: Listen for the complete story
First, thank you Susan Tomlin and Thea Hood for replying to and correcting Hollie Grimaldi’s attempt to place the blame for her unfortunate experience in the formerly beautiful Bay Area on the previous president. Quite…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User