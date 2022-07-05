Amy Martin: Many seniors miss out on state gas relief refund

California’s Legislators have chosen a gas relief refund method that is morally bordering on being criminally unfair. It is based on being on the taxpayer roles and senior citizens whose only income is Social Security are not taxpayers, since Social Security is not taxable.

However, we do drive, we do have registered vehicles, we do pay the astronomical gas prices, we do pay the astronomical California gas taxes, but we don’t qualify to receive the gas refund even though we paid state and federal taxes for decades.

This is egregiously unfair toward the most vulnerable citizens. We need the power of the press/media to be an advocate. Please make this an investigative and reporting issue for fairness for Nevada County senior citizens (and for all California seniors) who are being so unfairly treated and disenfranchised.

Amy Martin

Grass Valley