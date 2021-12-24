Amor Traceski: See’s Candy Fundraiser a community success
Every year, the community rallies to support the Penn Valley Hi-Graders Lions Club in their See’s Candy Holiday Fundraiser. All the proceeds are donated back to various local community programs.
Outside the trailer, a sign “Donations for Beale AFB” with a container nearby, beckons buyers to join the Lions in bringing holiday cheer to over 100 airmen and women working during the Christmas holidays.
Dan Emmrich, who has led the Lions’ See’s Candy fundraising effort for a long time, stated that this year was a huge success. The community has been very generous, and the Penn Valley Lions would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your support!
Amor Traceski
Penn Valley
