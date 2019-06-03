Amee Medeiros: Thanks for supporting Neighborhood Center of the Arts

The Neighborhood Center of the Arts wants to send their thanks for a truly successful Spring Fling this year. Donations from our generous local businesses allow us to have this annual fundraiser barbecue and Art Show and Sale.

Thanks to B&C, Weiss Brothers Nursery, A to Z Supply, BriarPatch Food Co-op, Nevada County Farm Supply, Mary Beth Rich and Grocery Outlet. We could not do it without their support. NCA thrives and is able to continue its mission to provide meaningful opportunities to adults with disabilities thanks to all of our community.

Amee Medeiros

on behalf of the Neighborhood Center of the Arts staff and board of directors