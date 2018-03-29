Alzheimer’s a public health crisis

Alzheimer's is the most expensive disease in America. It is now the third leading cause of death in California.

Medicare and Medicaid pay for two-thirds of all dementia care costs, many of which come from preventable hospitalizations. It's time we treat this disease not only as an aging issue, but as a public health issue.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 2,609 Nevada County residents have Alzheimer's Disease and in 12 years 4,768 will suffer from the disease.

The Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure for Alzheimer's Act (H.R. 4256) would address Alzheimer's as a public health crisis. It would allow the Center for Disease Control to fund provider and consumer education on dementia detection, diagnosis, and risk reduction, which would lower the number of costly hospitalizations among those with dementia.

I want to thank Congressman LaMalfa for having the foresight to cosponsor the act, supporting the thousands of his constituents who live with Alzheimer's. We encourage anyone facing Alzheimer's disease to thank Congressman LaMalfa for his support, and to call the Alzheimer's Association's 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900 to get connected with services.

Don Kewman Ph.D.

Sandy Kewman R.N.

Nevada City