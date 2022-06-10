Allison Rivers Samson: Nevada City pride — love always wins

Driving down Broad Street in Nevada City last week, I was moved to see rainbow flags lining our commercial district and flying high above City Hall.

Although our county has become more vocally divided, I uphold that love will always win. Pride flags may seem like a small thing. Yet they are a meaningful and appreciated symbol of support and progress.

I am a longtime community member, mother, voter and future social worker. Many of our youth struggle with mental health issues from the growing stressors of today’s world.

My daughter and other teens in the LGBTQ+ community have mentioned multiple incidents of discrimination at Nevada Union High School. This adds even more pressure to LGBTQ individuals, increasing the risk of mental health issues and suicidal ideation. When students feel threatened, it’s unreasonable to expect them to be able to focus on their studies.

Everyone deserves to feel safe at school. It is our responsibility as adults in the community to ensure this safety.

Nevada City, thank you for your courage to show pride and to celebrate love. Way to go, Councilwoman Daniela Fernández and City Manager Sean Grayson. Next year, let’s add the Progress Pride flag to honor transgender and BIPOC persons!

Allison Rivers Samson

Nevada City