Allan Frandsen: Enough already
U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa: I am disgusted by your continued advocacy for a congressional investigation into the validity of the recent presidential election. This, even though judicial courts at many levels have reviewed and rejected challenges pertaining to the integrity of the vote.
If an investigation is necessary to persuade folks that November’s election results were legal and valid, then surely an outside, independent, bi-partisan-sanctioned commission should conduct it. And no matter what the outcome, Congress should never allow itself to be pressured by mob insurrectionists into giving itself veto power over election returns after the people have voted their preferences, the courts have reviewed any challenges, and all the states have certified the results.
It is deeply saddening that so many elected representatives continue to support President Trump’s irresponsible stewardship of our country. Just one example is his “it’s not my fault” leadership style that he uses all too frequently to blame the states, particularly California.
Surely, any responsible leader would take responsibility for federal leadership shortcomings that took place on his watch. We as a country can do better than we have during the Trump administration.
You, Mr. LaMalfa, can do better, too, if you put your mind to it.
Allan Frandsen
Grass Valley
