Allan Frandsen: Could try some reverse psychology

Tuesday’s editorial cartoon showed a man who is undecided about getting a COVID-19 vaccination being loudly, verbally berated by a woman for his hesitancy. In the end, all the insulting slurs she hurls at him make him decide to not get vaccinated. The point is that shaming an unvaccinated individual will not persuade him to get vaccinated.

So is there a better way to convince that person? This question led me to wonder about using reverse psychology. How might that work?

Well, since many of the unvaccinated individuals are Trump supporters who believe in much of the vaccine misinformation being circulated, how about we start a new conspiracy theory? We could claim that all those “negative facts” about the vaccine are really being created by a mysterious left-wing, deep-state group and fed to the right-wing media for amplification.

The rumor would be that this secret left-wing group wants to discourage as many Republicans as possible from getting vaccinated. That way, there will most likely be fewer Republicans left to vote next year when the congressional midterm election comes around. This secret group then hopes this will gain them a large congressional majority!

Now if I were an unvaccinated conspiracy-theory-believing Trump supporter, and thought I was being fooled by unscrupulous left-wingers, I would surely want to frustrate their objective by going ahead and getting vaccinated!





Well, that’s the reverse-psychology conspiracy theory. I don’t know if it would really work. But if all else fails to be persuasive, maybe it should be tried.

Allan Frandsen

Grass Valley