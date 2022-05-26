Alice Root: Political endorsements unfair

Recently I have noticed that The Union has published several “Submitted to The Union” articles that involve political endorsements in the news section of the paper.

It seems inappropriate and unfair to place these in the news section when I believe they should be in the opinion section,or a special election related area. Currently, this placement basically gives free advertisement to the endorsee.

The other candidates have to place a paid ad to list their endorsements, as I understand it. I think The Union should offer free advertising to the other candidates to give them equal coverage, or at least place these articles on the opinion pages.

Alice Root

Rough & Ready