Alice Root: No waiver on wrong word usage

I understand newspapers are on a tight budget and The Union has decided to send the printing job to Auburn. Has anyone else noticed the fairly frequent blotchy print, and lack of print in some areas so you have to guess at the wording? Also, often the date and page line heading is partially cut off. I don't like to be picky, but maybe The Union could ask for better quality?

Also, in the Feb. 9 edition, there was a usage error that prompted me to write. In the charter school article, the word "wave" was misused twice, so I don't think it was a typo. In two separate paragraphs, "wave" was used instead of "waive." Sorry to see the decline of English literacy!

Alice Root

Rough and Ready