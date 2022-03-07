Alice Root: More info, please
I’d like to know why The Union only presented Brett McFadden’s input in their front page article of March 3, “Moving Forward,” about the return of students to Nevada Union High School.
What happened in the talks with the teachers’ union that were supposed to be scheduled? Did they occur? What was the outcome? Why didn’t they try to get a statement from the union’s president?
That’s the kind of information I want to see in a local report.
Alice Root
Rough and Ready
