 Alice Root: More info, please | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Alice Root: More info, please

Letters Letters |

Alice Root

I’d like to know why The Union only presented Brett McFadden’s input in their front page article of March 3, “Moving Forward,” about the return of students to Nevada Union High School.

What happened in the talks with the teachers’ union that were supposed to be scheduled? Did they occur? What was the outcome? Why didn’t they try to get a statement from the union’s president?

That’s the kind of information I want to see in a local report.

Alice Root

Rough and Ready

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters
See more