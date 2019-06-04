Alice Root: Fact-finding an interesting exercise

Great idea regarding “A Need for Rational Debate” (Our View article of May 25). Too bad the premise mentioned twice in the article “our foundation must be a shared set of facts upon which we base our arguments” is hardly possible these days.

When you have people refusing to believe scientific facts like climate change and will believe anything they read online, where is there any “shared set of facts” to start with? A lot of people don’t believe reality-based fact checkers like Snopes.com.

It would be an interesting exercise to see what kind of “fact list” could be compiled.

Alice Root

Rough and Ready