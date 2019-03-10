Alice Munkelt: Thanks for discussing the ‘great inevitable’

Thanks, Dick Tracy, for your column. I'm 99, but still around apparently to suffer the disorder now existent in our country.

Such a discussion is essential in as much as the medical community asks for info that requires the cooperation of your family or associates. If you have a "bucket list," your family should be there to help.

My bucket list included a sky dive. Done at 94 years. Great fun.

No great desire to reach 100, but will not like leaving my two caring and capable sons. They are precious.

Again thanks.

Alice Munkelt

Nevada City