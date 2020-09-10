Alden Holsopple: Values are upside down
I would like to address our elected leaders who are making decisions on reopening the Empire mine. I grew up in the region of southwest Pennsylvania. If you ever had to tote water for domestic use you will understand well and spring water carry a high premium. Deep mining, strip mining, and fracking change the water table. If you still have rather after extraction it is laden with sulphur and iron. That region’s landscape remains scarred to this day. Just ask someone from that Pennsylvania how they feel about losing their wells and springs, or about the mountains of rock dump where nothing grows, or the abandon mines that seep sulphur into the rivers and streams rendering them void of life. What are the redeeming social values in mining this yellow metal “gold”? You can’t eat it, drink it, or make love to it. So the gold and its value is shipped out of our community to absentee owners, in exchange we get a hand full of jobs and a compromised environment? Our values are upside down.
Alden Holsopple
Grass Valley
