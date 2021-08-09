Alan Cary: Get the jabs
Thank you, Phil Carville, for an excellent factual history of vaccines, including those that infants and young children have been given for years, and a good explanation of the fear mongers and charlatans.
It’s very simple. Get vaccinated — if not for yourself, do it for the people you care about. Listen to the people who contracted the virus and are now fighting for their lives in hospital ICUs.
Approximately 10% of people who get COVID-19 become long haulers and that potentially lasts a lifetime. The complications from COVID-19 far outweigh the minimal risks of the vaccinations. Get the jabs!
Alan Cary, MD
Grass Valley
