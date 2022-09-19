Alan Barlow: Measure W

Nevada City is not only a beautiful town with charming Victorian architecture and unique shops and restaurants, but we are first and foremost a vibrant community of exceptional individuals.

We are by nature involved, active, and outspoken. It is this engaged spirit of community, and meeting over our differences, that encourages my soul each day.

Yet here we are, bickering over structures when we could better be serving the planet and humanity by setting a creative and loving example of how the world can come together.

In our current cultural emphasis on money, business and property, our society has forgotten what is truly meaningful in life, that of caring for one another.

In an attempt to preserve architectural neighborhoods, Measure W seems to have overlooked the human aspect, and is unfortunately a step backward. Instead of promoting unity, it is divisive, fear-based, and calls for more restrictions and control. What about people?! The initiative threatens the very inflow of diversity that brings creativity, energy and vibrancy to Nevada City.

Rather than cowering behind more regulation, let’s do what only small, vibrant communities do well. Let’s come together to solve our problems. Let’s choose love and courage and compassion over fear.

Alan Barlow

Nevada City