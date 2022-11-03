Alan Barlow: An all-inclusive solution

Along with the ambiance of a simpler time, charming architecture, and unique shops and restaurants, Nevada City is exemplary for its involved and caring citizens. I am particularly moved by the deep sense of community, and the desire and practice to come together over our differences.

We are divided over Measure W primarily because we were not consulted on the future of our zoning. I’m not talking about SB9, which is a result of inaction to address the housing needs of our fellow citizens.

I’m talking about how Measure W was created by a small minority of people, who have a specific vision of the future of Nevada City, and who apparently forgot that we are all in this together.

Our discontent is that the majority of we the people were not asked what we envision. This Measure was rushed through without discussion or public input. Ours is a precious and involved community, and leaving people out is not the way we do things here.

We are better than this. Let’s vote No on W. Then when appropriate let’s come together as we know we can, through compassion and compromise, to create an all-inclusive solution to our housing concerns.

Alan Barlow

Nevada City