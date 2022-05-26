Alan Barlow: Adam Kline cares

“I love Nevada City.” These are the first words in the Adam Kline for City Council mailer. Our beautiful little town carries the ambiance of a simpler time, with charming Victorian streets and architecture, and with unique and lovely shops and restaurants.

Nevada City also vibrates with something missing in most cities today, that of a caring and deep sense of community. I recall well what I felt when I first stepped onto Broad Street in 2014. Not only was it the outstanding and obvious charm, but more so a sense of feeling welcome and belonging.

In our current cultural emphasis on money and business, we seem to have forgotten what is important in life. Nevada City is not only cutesy buildings and streets, but it is first and foremost people who care for one another. I suggest that visitors come here not only for the Victorian ambiance, but also for the beautiful sense of community that is missing in their lives.

This is what makes our city so special and precious, and we want to keep that alive. No one understands or represents this better than Adam Kline. He gets my vote. He, too, loves Nevada City.

Alan Barlow

Nevada City