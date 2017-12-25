 Alan Archer: The right thing to do | TheUnion.com

Alan Archer: The right thing to do

The Other Voices column, "Path To Education For All" by Lisa Schliff on Dec. 13 was spot on.

Helping people throughout the world obtain education so they can better understand health, medical, financial, legal, and political issues effecting their individual lives and their countries is the right thing to do — its the basis of a democratic society.

Alan Archer

Grass Valley