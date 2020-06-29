Alan Archer: Please wear a mask

The wearing of masks as protection from COVID-19 has very practical reasons. Public health officials and the CDC both have completed recent studies showing from 25 to 81% of those individuals showing no symptoms tested positive for COVID-19. Thus, there may be a lot of people walking around who have COVID-19 but have no idea they can be spreading the virus.

Some of them are wearing masks and some are not.

In April, the CDC changed its position and now recommends the wearing of a face cover when going to a public place. A CDC representative indicated that wearing the mask “works in both directions. But we’re more sure that masks inhibit the spread out rather than the acquisition in.”

After reading the opinions and comments of Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum, I am very thankful she is not the governor of California. With the increases in those testing positive for COVID-19 since “opening up” our businesses and society recently, it makes great sense to increase the use of masks and social distancing before going backwards and shutting down businesses and other aspects of our lives.

Gov. Newsom did the right thing.

Alan Archer

Grass Valley