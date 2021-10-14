Al Schafer: Northridge Restaurant helps children’s hospital

The Nevada City Northridge Restaurant is much appreciated by the local Tommyknockers Shrine Club for hosting our annual FUNdraising Dinner.

We are grateful for being selected as a local charity organization supporting our Shriners Hospital for Children in Sacramento. For 100 years, the Shriners have supported the medical treatment of infants through teenagers at no cost to families.

About 120 children from Nevada City and Grass Valley are treated annually. The Tommyknockers support those teaching, research and service facilities, as well as local programs and events.

Al Schafer

Shrine Ambassador