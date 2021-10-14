Al Schafer: Northridge Restaurant helps children’s hospital
The Nevada City Northridge Restaurant is much appreciated by the local Tommyknockers Shrine Club for hosting our annual FUNdraising Dinner.
We are grateful for being selected as a local charity organization supporting our Shriners Hospital for Children in Sacramento. For 100 years, the Shriners have supported the medical treatment of infants through teenagers at no cost to families.
About 120 children from Nevada City and Grass Valley are treated annually. The Tommyknockers support those teaching, research and service facilities, as well as local programs and events.
Al Schafer
Shrine Ambassador
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Al Schafer: Northridge Restaurant helps children’s hospital
The Nevada City Northridge Restaurant is much appreciated by the local Tommyknockers Shrine Club for hosting our annual FUNdraising Dinner.