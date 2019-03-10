Al Schafer: For the children

Thank you for publishing Cory Fisher's fine interview with Emily Bucher, and her family, who experienced the superior medical services of the Shiners Hospital for Children in Sacramento.

The article clearly illustrated the challenges of diagnosing and treating infants, young children and teenagers.

Our local Tommyknockers Shrine Club is proud to represent our hospital to families in western Nevada County. Our Northern California Hospital, located adjacent to the UC Davis Hospital in Sacramento, is recognized as one of the best children's hospitals in the U.S. It serves about 120 children from Nevada City and Grass Valley each year.

The seven-story Shriners Hospital was dedicated in 1997, replacing the San Francisco hospital constructed in 1923. Our hospital treats infants through young adults having congenital disorders or abnormalities, orthopaedic deformities, spinal issues or injuries, burns, or neuromuscular abnormalities. Plastic surgery is provided to correct many issues. These healing services are provided at no cost to families.

For additional information or referrals, please contact me at afsarch@sbcglobal.net or 530-271-0766.

Al Schafer

