Al Lehmkuhl: Reliable conversation starter

Thank you, Ray Bryars, for your opinion piece of May 8, “Where are you from?” My wife and I retired in 2013, and it only took us seven years to decide to move to Grass Valley. Our two sons have lived in this area for some 20-plus years, so we were very familiar with the area.
We have always enjoyed being approached by a bartender, cashier, receptionist or sometimes in a restaurant by a patron sitting close by (pre-COVID-19).
“You folks don’t sound like you’re from around here,” they’d say. First off, I’ve never been insulted by the question, and second I found it a door opener for some pleasant conversation.
You’re right. I was born and raised in one of the boroughs of da Bronx in New Yawk City, the emphasis on “Yawk.” We raised our family just 30 miles southwest of NYC. We’ve lived here for eight months, and have never heard a disparaging remark of the Big Apple from anyone we’ve struck up a conversation with.
Most people will say, “ I’d love to see New York” or “I’ve been there and had a great time “ Those are just a couple of the responses we hear. Do I love New Yawk? You betcha. Nothin’ like a Née Yawk bagel and a cup of cawfee.
I haven’t found a perfect bagel as of yet, but Bubba’s Bagels is a very close second.
Al Lehmkul
Grass Valley
