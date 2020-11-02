Al Dover: A legacy preserved

Regarding Dick Tracy’s article about Peaceful Valley Farm Supply, I’d like to add, if not “the rest of the story,” at least an important part.

Dr. J. Stanley Johnson and his wife, Lynne Johnson (now Lynne J. Dover), bought the Brown ranch in 1973. Lee and Reenie Brown called their home site “peaceful valley.” Stan and Lynne changed the road name from Brown Road to Peaceful Valley Road and started Peaceful Valley Farm. They brought Bob Cantisano and family onto the land.

Bob was an organic farmer and has become world-renowned. After a few years, Bob opened a small building as the supply store on Peaceful Valley Road in the yard of Harold (Buck) and Millie Darewit. They gave him the space out of pure neighborly kindness. The business of Peaceful Valley Farm Supply became too successful to handle the semis and other traffic on little dirt road. Bob moved, and later sold the business.

Dick’s article covered the subsequent history. Lynne and I wish Mrs. Boudier a happy retirement and the Hagemans much success. Lynne and I have also placed most of Peaceful Valley, including the originally farmed area, into the Bear Yuba Land Trust. Stan and the Darewits are deceased, Bob still resides in Nevada County, and Lynne and I continue to live in beautiful Peaceful Valley. Legacy preserved.

Al Dover

Nevada City