Al Delano: What’s your role in ending the pandemic?
Let’s agree that we all want to beat the virus. We want to end the pandemic and return to life before COVID-19. Let’s acknowledge that we’re all in this together and what each person does affects the entire community.
So here are the key questions: What are you doing to beat the virus? What are you doing to help your neighbors?
Al Delano
Nevada City
