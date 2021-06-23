Al and Lynne Dover: New Moon closure — empty stomach, hole in heart
Wedding banquets, pre-wedding parties, anniversaries, special guests, or an intimate dinner that had to be impeccable. For all those occasions, and more, our choice was always The New Moon.
Be it lunch or dinner, day in and day out, we could count on Peter and Buzz and staff to deliver the finest foods, excellent wines and best service.
The New Moon always felt more like going home than going out, despite it being, in our opinion, the best upscale restaurant in Nevada County year after year after year. This “feeling at home sense ”was a product of Peter and Buzz’s leadership, and training of their superb staff.
Anyone who knows the restaurant business knows how very hard it is to achieve the kind of continuous excellence that was produced by the New Moon for 23 years. So, to Peter and Buzz, their families and their staff, may your retirements be as rich at your tortes, and your burdens as light as your souffles.
Bob Hope said it best: “Thanks for the memories!”
Al and Lynne Dover
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User