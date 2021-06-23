Al and Lynne Dover: New Moon closure — empty stomach, hole in heart

Wedding banquets, pre-wedding parties, anniversaries, special guests, or an intimate dinner that had to be impeccable. For all those occasions, and more, our choice was always The New Moon.

Be it lunch or dinner, day in and day out, we could count on Peter and Buzz and staff to deliver the finest foods, excellent wines and best service.

The New Moon always felt more like going home than going out, despite it being, in our opinion, the best upscale restaurant in Nevada County year after year after year. This “feeling at home sense ”was a product of Peter and Buzz’s leadership, and training of their superb staff.

Anyone who knows the restaurant business knows how very hard it is to achieve the kind of continuous excellence that was produced by the New Moon for 23 years. So, to Peter and Buzz, their families and their staff, may your retirements be as rich at your tortes, and your burdens as light as your souffles.

Bob Hope said it best: “Thanks for the memories!”





Al and Lynne Dover

Nevada City