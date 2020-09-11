Aimee Retzler: Above and beyond
Brian Colson of Weiss Landscaping went above and beyond to help our family repair some damaged spots on our lawn. I called hoping I could purchase some sod and Brian said, “We always have some sod leftover from other installations and you are welcome to stop by and pick it up, no charge.”
He mentioned that it might be a week before they had some available. He called me to let me know it was in and now our lawn looks much better. Brian took his time to help me with nothing expected in return. Thank you.
Aimee Retzler
Nevada City
