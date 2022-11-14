Adorable event features feast for rescued turkeys, benefits Animal Place

Good morning! My name is Chelsea, and I’m a Humane Education Writer reaching out on behalf of Animal Place. Animal Place is one of the oldest and largest farmed animal sanctuaries in the country, located right here in Grass Valley.

This Saturday, November 19, we’ll be hosting an annual event that generates quite a bit of interest in the most adorable way. Our flock of rescued turkeys were spared from ending up on holiday tables. Rescued from situations ranging from factory farms to accidental feed store shipments, they’re all unique individuals with their own quirky personalities. At Animal Place, we do Thanksgiving in reverse! Instead of eating these beautiful birds, we honor them! Our animal caregivers prepare a feast to serve to the turkeys. Pumpkin pie, sweet potato, cranberries and more are laid out for the turkeys to enjoy. As you might imagine, turkeys lack table manners. The birds eagerly gobble down their very own feast from a table set just for them, and it brings joy and laughter to everyone watching.

Unfortunately, there is a current outbreak of Avian Influenza in the U.S. We’ve had to once again go virtual with this annual event. The zoom event will feature talks from Animal Place staff, plant-based Thanksgiving recipes, and of course, lots of turkeys.

For more information, please see: thanktheturkeys.org

To learn more about our organization and rescue efforts, check out animalplace.org.

Chelsea Pinkham

Animal Place