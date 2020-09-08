Adam Walton: How would you vote?

Imagine yourself sitting in the House of Representatives and it’s your turn to cast your vote on H.R. 986. This bill would prevent states from removing protections against pre-existing conditions from state health care plans.

You imagine that some of your constituents will need coronary bypass surgery, which cost at least $117,000 (health.costhelper.com). If you vote yes, you will be saving your constituents a lot of money and protecting them from bankruptcy. Vote no and your constituents will be paying the entire $117,000 cost on their own or die without surgery.

You vote yes because only a corporate-owned politician would vote no and subject their constituents to bankruptcy or death over the bypass surgery.

On May 21, 2019 LaMalfa voted “no” on H.R. 986. This is how LaMalfa represents us. Profits always come first.

Vote for Audrey Denney. We will always be Audrey’s first priority.

Adam Walton

Grass Valley