Abigail Kreiss: In the case of Stephon Clark

Recently police officers in Sacramento were found not guilty of wrongdoing in the shooting death of Stephon Clark. There is still a civil case and, I believe, other public official scrutinies for the officers to undergo, but the DA's office seems to have taken a long, hard, look at what happened.

I am amazed however, that none of the outcry over the shooting mentions that Mr. Clark was shot after breaking multiple car windows, a house window, ignored orders to stop, advanced on police in the dark holding something in his hands. In short, the young man was not an innocent singled out for violent treatment at the hands of the wicked.

If my grandson were to have had a positive toxicology report, broken out multiple windows on a dark night, run from the police, jumped fences, and failed to obey police commands, I would be horrified but not surprised a terrible outcome. I might crusade for less lethal methods of arrest, but I most certainly campaign for young men to behave more responsibly.

Abigail Kreiss

Grass Valley