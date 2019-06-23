Christopher Rodda: A magnificent read

I have almost completed reading that extraordinary book, “When Miners Sang: The Grass Valley Carol Choir” by Gage McKinney.

While the incidents and experiences relate to Grass Valley, the author’s understanding relates this history to a wider context — that of immigrant mining communities, which were comparatively stable for nearly 100 years.

Out of such musical communities were born the Cornish carol writers of Illogan, Cornwall and the Grass Valley Carol Choir. A magnificent read.

Christopher Rodda

Penzance, Cornwall, England